Bend Police arrest teen in gun threat incident near downtown Published 7:38 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A large police presence responded to a downtown Bend neighborhood Tuesday evening after a report that a man was threatened with a gun during an attempted vehicle break-in.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of NW Hunter Place. According to police, a resident confronted a young man rummaging through his vehicle. The suspect then threatened the resident with a gun and ran away.

Officers searched the neighborhood near NW Hunter Place and Sisemore Street and identified the suspect using a photo provided by the victim.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Bend resident at his home on NW Florida Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from Bend Police. He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.