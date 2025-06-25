Breaking: Canyon fire sparks up in Redmond Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Update: Escalated response has been canceled and smoke is no longer coming from the area.

A 1-acre fire in Redmond has sparked up near the corner of NW Maple Drive and Rimrock Drive.

The fire emerged around 2:30 p.m. and is “fast moving to the south in grass and juniper,” according to the wildfire watch app Watch Duty.

The canyon where the fire is burning runs through the middle of Redmond. It is unclear if structures are threatened at this time.