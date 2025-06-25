Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for June 26-July 2 Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Join Daniele McKay and Carol Moorehead for a hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters at the Deschutes Land Trust’s Metolius Preserve on Monday. (Submitted photo) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Bevel Craft Brewing in Bend has drink specials every Tuesday for locals’ day. (Submitted photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more The Sunriver Pétanque Club meets on Sundays and Thursdays at Mary McCallum Park in Sunriver. (Submitted photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Willamette Valley Vineyards in Bend is hosting a wine tasting event on Saturday. (Submitted photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Daniele McKay and Tom Wainwright will lead a geology and plant hike on Tuesday at the Deschutes Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve near La Pine. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Thursday 6/26

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Help Us Make Puppets for Big Ponderoo: Join local artist Debra Fisher for three days of puppet making and community connection; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Friday 6/27

Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.

Help Us Make Puppets for Big Ponderoo: Join local artist Debra Fisher for three days of puppet making and community connection; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Saturday 6/28

Art is Work: Grant Writing for Artists: In this workshop led by Nancy Floyd, participants will learn the basics of grant writing, including where to find grants, getting organized, and tips for writing a successful grant.; 2-4 p.m.; $35; Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2025.eventive.org or 541-362-1288.

Sister’s Writes Pop-Up Book Fair: A group of local authors who meet weekly to support each other’s work; noon-5 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 6/29

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Monday 6/30

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Building with Natural Materials — Community Building Project: Join multidisciplinary artist Sean Whalen in this community building sculptural project; over three sessions, participants will work together to create a sculptural windbreak; 3-6 p.m.; free, register online; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 6/26

Guys and Dolls: Ponderosa Players will perform a night of laughter, toe-tapping tunes and plenty of surprises; 7-10 p.m.; $25; The Hayshed, 65125 Hunnell Road, Bend; ponderosaplayers.com

Friday 6/27

Guys and Dolls: Ponderosa Players will perform a night of laughter, toe-tapping tunes and plenty of surprises; 7-10 p.m.; $25; The Hayshed, 65125 Hunnell Road, Bend; ponderosaplayers.com

Salsa Dancing: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, free lesson at 6 p.m., music by DJ Solo after; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Saturday 6/28

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 7:30 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Guys and Dolls: Ponderosa Players will perform a night of laughter, toe-tapping tunes and plenty of surprises; 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.; $25; The Hayshed, 65125 Hunnell Road, Bend; ponderosaplayers.com.

Sunday 6/29

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The Pollitt family has gathered to celebrate the 65th birthday of the patriarch when schemes, deception, greed and secrets threaten to undermine the festivities; 2 p.m.; $36, $32 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Nature Kids — Butterfly Ballet: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at Land Trust Preserves; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tuesday 7/1

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 7/2

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Saturday 6/28

Bits N Skits Productions: Local comedian Liam Gibler will headline the show; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.

Monday 6/30

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 6/26

“Coming Down the Mountain,” by Gary Lark: The author based in Oregon’s Rogue Valley will discuss his new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Friday 6/27

“Wildfire Days” by Kelly Ramsey: The former trail maintenance worker, wilderness ranger and wildland firefighter who lives in Redding, California, will discuss her new book; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Saturday 6/28

Sister’s Writes Pop-Up Book Fair: A group of local authors who meet weekly to support each other’s work; noon-5 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 7/2

Current Fiction Book Club: The book club reads a variety of new and recently released literary fiction; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 6/26

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one day or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 6/27

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Ochoco National Forest, join for one day or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Happy Camp, Ochoco National Forest, NF-42, Prineville; tockify.com.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Saturday 6/28

2025 OVMA POW MIA Poker Run: There will be prizes, raffles, up to $500 payout and more, raising money to honor veterans; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free, $20-$30 donation suggested; Wildhorse Harley Davidson, 63028 Sherman Road, Bend.

5K Beer Run: A 5K fun run/walk with beer at the end; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $41.83; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Geology Wander: Join Derek Loeb for a geology wander at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join Stacey Forson for a summer tour of the Land Trust’s Paulina Creek Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer, pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails and plant native vegetation; 8-11 a.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 6/29

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 6/30

Fire + Ice Hike: Join Daniele McKay and Carol Moorehead for a hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tuesday 7/1

Geology + Plant Hike: Join Daniele McKay and Tom Wainwright for a geology and plant hike at Paulina Creek Preserve; 2-5 p.m.; free; Paulina Creek Preserve, Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/2

Bird Survey Site Orientation: Volunteer to help survey birds at land trust preserves, this site orientation is for folks who have completed the first steps in the bird survey orientation process; 1-2 p.m.; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids & Family

Thursday 6/26

Camp Courage: This is a free day camp for 5-12 year olds who are touched by grief; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; clearmourning.org or 541-668-6494.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 6/27

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve with Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 6/28

Kids’ Entrepreneur Market: An entirely kid-run, eco-friendly market, for ages 7-17; noon-3 p.m.; free to attend, $12-$24 to participate; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite #150, Bend; kidsentrepreneurmarket.com.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 6/29

Nature Kids — Butterfly Ballet: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at Land Trust Preserves; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Wednesday 7/2

Kids’ Collagraph Printmaking Making Workshop: Create unique textured prints using household items and imagination, intended for children ages 7-10, all children must be accompanied by a caregiver; 10-11:45 a.m.; free; FREAK’N ART, 1265 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-508-7438.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 6/26

A Dose of Magick in the Park — Legal Microdosing in Drake Park: A mind expanding experience in Drake Park, vibing to sacred sounds exploring the world of legal microdosing; 5-7 p.m.; $44.52; 505 Northwest Franklin Avenue Bend, OR 97703 United States, 505 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; soundshala.com.

Central Oregon PubTalk: A happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network and share ideas, tickets include one drink ticket and snacks provided by Worthy Brewing; 4:30-7 p.m.; $48, $32 for members and $26 students; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-639-4776.

Cursive Writing Course: A hands-on introduction to cursive writing; 4-5 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Engage Deschutes — Politics Social Club: Get involved locally and meet others making positive change in Deschutes County; 6-8 p.m.; free; Unofficial Logging Co., 910 NW Harriman St., Suite #100, Bend; representdeschutes.com or 510-761-5230.

Leaving Earth Alive Camp Meeting: A three-day camp meeting with Leaving Earth Alive Ministries at the Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church grounds; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60670 Brookswood Blvd., Bend; centraloregoncampmeeting.com or 541-223-8984.

Friday 6/27

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Date Night — Stained Glass: This introductory class provides a foundation for stained glass using the copper foil technique, you and your partner will make a stained glass sun-catcher or a multi-colored honeycomb suncatcher; 6-8 p.m.; 99; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Leaving Earth Alive Camp Meeting: A three-day camp meeting with Leaving Earth Alive Ministries at the Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church grounds; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60670 Brookswood Blvd., Bend; centraloregoncampmeeting.com or 541-223-8984.

Solder Tinkers: Discover where creativity meets technology and create an illuminated masterpiece; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Saturday 6/28

Floating Sound Bath: A relaxing sound bath experience in the pool, float, unwind and rejuvenate; 7-8:30 p.m.; $41.86; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive Bend, OR 97701 United States, Bend; juniperpreserve.com.

Leaving Earth Alive Camp Meeting: A three-day camp meeting with Leaving Earth Alive Ministries at the Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church grounds; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60670 Brookswood Blvd., Bend; centraloregoncampmeeting.com or 541-223-8984.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music: Explore Spanish lyrics, expand your vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Tour & Volunteer Orientation: Join PMRCAA for a tour of the ranch and volunteer orientation, learn about opportunities to volunteer such as art workshops, gardening and herding sheep; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Sunday 6/29

Wood Lathe Turning 102 — Introduction to Bowls: Each student will start with a bowl blank and create a small bowl from start to finish; 5-7 p.m.; $139, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Monday 6/30

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Building with Natural Materials — Community Building Project: Join multidisciplinary artist Sean Whalen in this community building sculptural project; over three sessions, participants will work together to create a sculptural windbreak; 3-6 p.m.; free, register online; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Intro to MIG Welding: Hands-on class perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding, cut steel with a plasma cutter and weld those pieces back together; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Woodshop Basics Two — Router, Planer and Jointer: Learn how to use the router, planer and jointer, once complete you will be able to create more precise techniques for edges and dimensions to improve fine woodworking projects; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Tuesday 7/1

Bottomless Salad Bowl — Three-Season Gardening: Grow fresh greens year-round, this is a hands-on workshop to learn salad garden planning, succession planting and climate-smart tips for a steady harvest; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $50; 12517 SW Lariat Road, 12517 SW Lariat Road, Powell Butte; schoolofranch.net.

Building with Natural Materials — Community Building Project: Join multidisciplinary artist Sean Whalen in this community building sculptural project; over three sessions, participants will work together to create a sculptural windbreak; 3-6 p.m.; free, register online; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Intro to Stained Glass — Honeycomb Suncatchers: Get hands-on experience with the basics of the copper foil technique, no prior skills needed; 6-9 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Volunteer Flyer Posting: Looking for volunteers to assist in hanging event flyers around Bend, Sisters, Tumalo and Redmond; noon; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Welding 101 — Structural Foundations — Make a Table Base: This 2 week course is about the skills you need to design and make items with steel, each student will fabricate a table base from 1.5″ square steel tubing; 6-8 p.m.; $289, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Wednesday 7/2

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Intro to Fused Glass — Garden & Plant Stakes: In this fun and beginner-friendly class, learn the basics of fused glass design, cutting and assembly while creating a set of 2-4 colorful garden or plant stakes perfect for indoors or out; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Wild Ochocos: Join Oregon Wild for a special presentation about the Ochoco National Forest; 6-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; oregonwild.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 6/26

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

KPOV’s 20th Birthday Bash: Celebrate two decades of community radio with live music, silent auction, cake and a special beer label launch; 6 p.m.-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Trivia on the Moon: Test your knowledge with friends; 7-10 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 6/27

Bingo Night: Play with friends and win prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Abbey at Monkless Belgian Ales, 900 SE Wilson Ave., Suite H, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles.

Champagne Bubble Bar: Pouring a selection of bottles of Champagne and a Champagne flight; 2-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

KPOV’s 20th Birthday Bash: Celebrate two decades of community radio with live music, silent auction, cake and a special beer label launch; noon-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Riedel Glassware Exploration: Sample a curated selection of four wines in different glasses, while you learn and experience how different glassware affects the way wine presents and why; 2-3:30 p.m.; $40; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Saturday 6/28

5K Beer Run: A 5K fun run/walk with beer at the end; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $41.83; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10, children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Ambar Estate Featured Flight: Join us for a special tasting experience with The Willamette Valley’s first Regenerative Organic Certified vineyard; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $20, free for club members; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.

Champagne Bubble Bar: Pouring a selection of bottles of Champagne and a Champagne flight; 2-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Sunday 6/29

Champagne Bubble Bar: Pouring a selection of bottles of Champagne and a Champagne flight; 2-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Chef’s Pairing Experience: Indulge in a five-wine flight alongside three small plates pairings and a dessert course created bi-weekly by the chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Not’ Cho Grandma’s Bingo: Cost to play varies by game; 9 a.m.; free entry; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.Trivia!: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 6/30

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 7/1

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered, connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Wednesday 7/2

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.