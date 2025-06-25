KPOV celebrates 20th birthday with a bash at Silver Moon Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Conflict of interest alert: For just over 13 years, I have hosted a weekly show on Bend’s community radio station, KPOV, which you can hear at 88.9 FM on the radio dial or online at kpov.org.

I also strongly believe in the importance of independent media — especially people-powered, listener-supported, non-commercial media — that platforms news, views and music you won’t hear or see from other outlets in town. KPOV qualifies, I can assure you.

With all that said, you should know that KPOV is turning 20 this year, and the station is throwing a birthday bash on Thursday, June 26, at Silver Moon Brewing. There will be the following:

• Live music from Zack Madison, See Alice and Switchback

• A light show by Bending Events

• A silent auction featuring lots of cool stuff from local businesses and artists

• Catering by Laughing Planet

• A special beer label marking the occasion

The party runs from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., followed by an after-party from 10 p.m. to midnight.

KPOV is a vital voice in Central Oregon, so go celebrate with ‘em! And if you’d like to know more about the station and its journey over the past two decades, visit kpov.org/mission-and-history.

KPOV’s 20th Birthday Bash: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, after-party 10 p.m.-midnight, free, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, kpov.org.