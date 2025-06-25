Overland Expo PNW parks in Redmond this weekend Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Overlanders and adventure travelers will once again have the opportunity to commune with like-minded people when Overland Expo PNW returns to Redmond this weekend. The sprawling expo takes place Friday through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The event will feature more than 300 exhibitors, including vehicle manufacturers such as Bend-based Cascade Van, a luxury Sprinter van company, as well as makers of sturdy vehicle parts, hammocks, tents, first aid, bathroom and hygiene kits and all manner of equipment of critical import to overlanding and adventure.

Additionally, there will be more than 175 hands-on classes, workshops, training and driving courses during the weekend. The array of topics is wide and diverse, covering safety, health, destinations, food preparation and myriad other aspects of the overland/adventure world: There’s “Ceviche in the Wild” from “Top Chef” alumnus Chad White, along with “Yoga Workshop for the Off-Roading Body,” “Full-Time Overlanding: Where Do I Start?” “Paranoid or Practical: Real-life tips for Security on the Road” and “How to Make Your Next Travel Vlog Feel like a Movie.”

Perhaps most importantly, given the breadth of the fare on hand at Overland Expo, is Friday morning’s “How to Get the Most Out of Overland Expo.”

Other highlights include the following:

The Ultimate Builds: The 2025 Overland Expo Ultimate Vehicle and Motorcycle builds — one-of-a-kind, adventure-ready rigs decked out with top-tier gear and upgrades, will be on display all weekend.

Overland Expo Film Festival (Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.): A celebration of global adventures and previously untold stories.

Women Who Wander Fireside Chat & Networking (Friday, June 27 at 6 p.m.): A dedicated space for women travelers to connect, learn and share experiences with one another.

Toyota Game Night (Friday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.): Enjoy free food, drinks and prizes.

Camp Subaru Live! (Saturday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.): Kick back with light bites, wine and beer and live music.

Overland Expo Foundation Charity Raffle (Saturday, June 28, 7-9 p.m.): Give back to the community while winning top gear from premium overland brands.

The expo was founded in 2009 and bills itself as the premier do-it-yourself event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts. It is put on in different parts of the U.S. including Southern California and Arizona by a diverse group of explorers, journalists, scientists and artists who enjoy traveling to unknown parts of the world by vehicle or motorcycle, according to overlandexpo.com. Other expos still ahead this year include Overland Expo Mountain West Aug. 22-24 in Loveland, Colorado, and Overland Expo East Oct. 3-5 in Arrington, Virginia.

“Overland Expo PNW is a celebration of adventure, education and community in one of the most beautiful regions of the country,” said Jessica Kirchner, vice president of Consumer Events for Emerald Expositions. “Whether you’re attending inspiring classes and hands-on experiences, meeting our incredible exhibitors and checking out the latest gear, or swapping stories around the campfire … there’s something here for every type of explorer.”

One can attend for a day or the entire weekend. Camping remains available as of this writing: Vehicle camping is $190, motorcycle is $165.

A general admission weekend pass is $94. A Friday or Sunday pass is $30. Saturday is $40.

For tickets and more information, visit overlandexpo.com.