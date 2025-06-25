Street paving begins June 30 across Bend Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Street paving work will begin June 30 as part of the city of Bend’s annual street preservation program, with construction continuing through July. The city plans to invest about $4.85 million this year to improve 67 miles of road lanes across Bend, according to a release from the city. The work is paid for by the transportation fee residents pay on their utility bills each month.

About 16 miles of road will be repaved, which involves grinding out old asphalt and replacing it, or paving a new layer of asphalt on top of the existing roadway. Along with paving, street preservation work will include 28 miles of chipseal and 23 miles of slurry treatments.

The work will take place primarily at night on busier streets including Galveston Avenue, Simpson Avenue, Purcell Boulevard, Eighth Street, Cooley Road, Hunnel Road and Jamison Street. Residential street work will take place during the day to reduce noise in neighborhoods.

Drivers should expect temporary closures and look for posted signs. For more information and maps, visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation.