Unemployment grows in Central Oregon Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The unemployment rate rose slightly in Central Oregon counties in May, following an upward trend that began at the start of the year, according to a monthly report by the Oregon Employment Department.

The upward trend in Central Oregon follows the state’s rising unemployment rate, which was 4.8% for May, according to the department.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew to 4.4% in May, up a smidge from April’s 4.3%. At the start of the year the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

The county now employs 98,790 people, according to the employment report. Job losses in May were recorded in the trade, transportation and utility sector with retail also declining, according to the report.

In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in May from 4.6% in April to 4.7% in May, according to the report. Job losses in Jefferson County were similar to what occurred in Deschutes County, according to the report.

In Crook County the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in May to 5.2% compared to April, according to the report. A year ago, the unemployment rate was even higher at 5.4%, according to the report.

Year-over-year job losses occurred in the trade transportation and utilities sector, according to the report.