Where to find live music in Central Oregon June 26-July 2: Zoso Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Led Zeppelin-tribute band Zoso will perform on Saturday at Tower Theatre in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Rob Leines will perform on Thursday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Kota Dosa will perform on Saturday at The Belfry in Sisters. (Submitted photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Bluegrass Collective performs on Mondays at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 6/26

Cover Story: A local country-rock cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Fluffalove: The husband and wife duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Mountain Burger, 2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; mountainburgerbend.com.

Draven Schmidt (Solo Sax): Solo saxophone ballads and smooth R&B style; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

KPOV’s 20th Birthday Bash: Celebrate two decades of community radio with live music, silent auction, cake and a special beer label launch; 6 p.m.-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Skillethead: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Brothers Reed at McKenzie General Store: The brother duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Rob Leines: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $18.81 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Odd Fellow: The local act will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Friday 6/27

Big Ponderoo Kick-Off: A free concert featuring Yarn, The Wilder Flower and Kota Dosa, interactive art activities, food and drinks, all ages welcome; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Village Green Park, 335 S. Elm St., Sisters; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-6022 ext. 200.

Music with Bill Powers: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 Oxford Court, Bend; 541-209-6960.

Jobe Woosley & CO.: The folk-indie, Americana group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Wildwood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com or 541-593-6138.

Eugenia Riot: The Portland-based band will perform; 7 p.m.; $16.75 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Saturday 6/28

Big Ponderoo Music Festival: Hear live music from bluegrass, alt-county and Americana artists like Shovels & Rope, Sierra Hull, John Craigie, Lindsay Lou, Tophouse and more; noon-11:30 p.m.; $195 adults, $90 youth 17 & under; Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-4979.

Deschutes River Rock Fest: Chained to Stone, Gravewitch and others will perform; 5 p.m.; $45 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Barenaked Ladies: The Canadian rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $67 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Cover Story: The local country rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com.

Cheatgrass at McKenzie General Store: The band from Corvallis will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Heller Highwater Band: The cover band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Linda Quon & Hello Trouble: The six-piece vintage roots group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Wildwood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com or 541-593-6138.

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: The Led Zeppelin tribute group will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25 online (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

One Way Out — Celebrating The Allman Brothers Band: The Allman Brothers Band tribute will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $25 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Switchback: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Kota Dosa After Party Jam: The band with roots in New York, New Orleans and Oregon will perform; 11 p.m.; $10 online; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.

Sunday 6/29

Big Ponderoo Music Festival: Hear live music from bluegrass, alt-county and Americana artists like Shovels & Rope, Sierra Hull, John Craigie, Lindsay Lou, Tophouse and more; noon-8 p.m.; $195 adults, $90 youth 17 & under; Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-4979.

Pink Martini: The band from Portland will perform; 2 p.m.; $58.75 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

Tony Smiley: The local singer-songwriter will play rock, hip hop, 80’s and even a dash of beat-boxing; 5-7 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Open Mic Night: Hone in on your craft in a safe and supportive sharing environment; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

The Blues Bend: The local blues group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Monday 6/30

Eric Leadbetter Music: The local singer-songwriter from Bozeman, Montana will perform; 6 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Twin Engines: The psychedelic funk and disco duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.

Cory Phillips: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Annika Hanksaw: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 7/1

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band performs every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — Magic & Moonlight Tour: Equal parts time-traveling musical variety show and career-launching talent platform, Postmodern Jukebox will feature performers from their YouTube channel, to bring the musical universe to life; 7:30 p.m.; $54 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 7/2

Eric Leadbetter Music: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5:30 p.m.; Lake House, 17750 Caldera Springs Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Swing Night with Haute Mélange: Haute Mélange hosts swing night every first Wednesday, space to dance, special guests; 6 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Lake Street Drive: The band from Boston will perform; 7 p.m.; $63; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Bobcat Was Abducted By Aliens: The musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Unit #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

CyDefects: The Central Oregon jazz fusion group will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.