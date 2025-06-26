Wildfire emerges in La Pine, Level 1 evacuation notice issues

Published 4:17 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Morgan Owen

A Level 1—Be Ready evacuation warning has been issued in the La Pine area due to fire activity along Darlene Road south of Rosland Road.

The evacuation areas include portions north and east of the city including Newberry Estates and public lands north of Reed Road, south of Rosland Road, east of U.S. Highway 97 to the power transmission lines.

More information and maps of the evacuation area can be found here.

