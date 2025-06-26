Mitchell Tenpenny plays General Duffy’s in Redmond Published 11:15 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond has officially kicked off its Summer Kickin’ Concert Series, which will bring several country artists to the Hub City over the next couple of months.

One show in the series is already in the books, and next up will feature Mitchell Tenpenny, a Nashville-based singer and songwriter who has been recording albums and charting singles since the mid-2000s.

His biggest hits are “We Got History” and “Drunk Me” and “Truth About You,” and he’s currently touring behind his 2024 album “The 3rd,” which the website CountrySwag.com said “truly gives insight into who Mitchell Tenpenny is as both an artist and a person.”

Personally, I think he should tour with the old Portland indie-pop band The Dimes, and maybe play a couple of shows with Nickel Creek.

Mitchell Tenpenny: 5 p.m. Friday, doors open 4 p.m., $50.15, General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, generalduffys.com.