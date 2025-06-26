Sisters trail options, 80-degree river floating weather en route Published 3:30 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Eighty-degree weather is back in the forecast.

Pump up those tubes and bring out the paddleboards. Make the most of Central Oregon summer with double activity days. Get a morning ride or hike in before launching the Deschutes River or Cascade lake.

After Saturday’s 78-degree high, temperatures are supposed to reach into the 80s through Friday. Sunday has a high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and Monday should hit 88 degrees.

Following some scattered showers last week, local trails have been riding great this week. They are still plenty dry, but I’d like to think the rain helped a little. Fat tires and low pressure will make for the best riding on these sandy, High Desert trails.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Mountain, gravel bike options from Sisters

Whether you live in Sisters or could use a change of scenery, the Sisters area has plenty of options.

The Peterson Ridge system is probably the most extensive. With a big 16-mile loop and various trail options en route, the trails total up to more than 30 miles and range from beginner to intermediate terrain with a combination of singletrack and old Forest Service roads. The trails also connect to Mrazek and the Metolius-Windigo trail via Peterson Ridge Tie and Trail 99. The connection alone is over a 20-mile journey and sections of it likely still have snow. But keep it in mind for an all day affair later in the summer.

These trails also make for great gravel riding and can be accessed from Tumalo Reservoir via Sisemore Road.

Another gravel and mountain bike option — this one north of Sisters — is the Black Butte trail system. With a beginner and intermediate loop, only one actually goes around the butte. The 11.8-mile, intermediate Upper Butte Loop circumnavigates Black Butte and is accessible from the 10.4-mile, beginner Lower Butte Loop. The upper loop circles the butte through old growth ponderosa pine, mixed conifer and sub-alpine vegetation, offering views of the Cascades at the occasional clearing.

These are also reachable from town via the 6.5-mile Sisters Tie trail, which starts from the north end of Sisters and connects with the lower loop at Indian Ford Campground.

Head toward Remond and the next trail system you’ll encounter is the Cascade View trails. On the other side of Cline Buttes from the Maston trails, Cascade View consists of 12 miles of beginner and intermediate loops. These trails are designated for mountain bikes and horseback riding, but hikers and trail runners are welcome as well.

Kokanee and bass fishing at Crescent Lake

Anglers have had luck fishing for kokanee and trout at Crescent Lake, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website. Reports say there are kokanee ranging from 12- to 15-inches. The lake also has fair trout fishing.

Currently, Crescent Lake is 35 percent full, which makes access challenging. Access to the main boat launch at Crescent Lake Campground is limited by low water levels. Boaters will need to seek alternative low water launch locations at Tranquil Cove or Crescent Lake Resort.

Fishing is limited to one lake trout per day, 24-inch minimum length. Anglers can keep five kokanee in addition to the daily trout limit.

Crescent Lake is off of Highway 58, about an hour drive from Bend. For more fishing reports, check out the ODFW’s website.

Take it easy on the Deschutes River

With highs in the 80s all next week, it’s prime river floating season. I know many residents are well versed in the dark arts. It is certainly one of Bend’s most popular pastimes, if not the most popular. And for visitors, while there are better ways to see this Central Oregon town, drifting through on a paddleboard or inflatable tube is a pretty good one.

Can you tell I’m not a big fan? It’s the crowd. Give me a time where a section of the river is roped off just for me. I’m there. But getting caught in the Colorado Avenue bridge passage behind two families from Salem, count me out. (Sorry Salem.)

And, by the way, there are those times and lonelier stretches when you may feel like you have the river all to yourself. But this isn’t where you come to find them. You’ll have to find those moments like the rest of us — luck and a little less than 10,000 hours.

If you’re in need of a tube or shuttle transportation, various local companies offer shuttling between Riverbend and Drake parks as well as tube rentals.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.