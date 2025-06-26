There’s something for every pup at Bend’s 9 dog parks Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Bend has nine dog parks that allow ample space for canines to play and run free.

These off-leash areas come in all shapes in sizes, some with designated areas for small dogs or special features such as the agility course at Alpenglow Community Park or riverside access at Riverbend Park.

When I adopted my dog Juno in 2022, we made it our mission to visit all nine dog parks. Although it was fun to explore the city through this lens, now we often opt for the park that is conveniently closest to home. Sometimes, however, we’ll drive a little further for a change of pace, different amenities or to meet new furry friends.

Below is a list of all of the city’s dog parks and what each offers.

Alpenglow Community Park, 61049 NE 15th St.

The newest dog park in Bend is located at Alpenglow Community Park, with 3.9 acres and four fenced areas. It has two lawn areas (which are alternatively closed off to maintain the integrity of the grass), a large area with trees and a space for small dogs, defined by Bend Park & Recreation District as less than 15 inches at the shoulder and under 25 pounds. It’s the only park with an agility course, present in both small and large dog areas, and offers features such as a tunnel, see-saw, weave poles and other obstacles.

Awbrey Reservoir, 2050 NW 12th St., Bend

The 5-acre off-leash area on the side of Awbrey Butte offers panoramic views of the city and the Old Mill District. It’s partially fenced, with some chain-link fence and wood fencing that serves to mark the perimeter, but isn’t enough to stop any four-legged friends without strong recall. A reservoir city is at the center of the off-leash area and a larger trail encircles Hillside Park, but requires dogs to be on a leash.

Big Sky, 21690 Neff Rd, Bend

The second-largest dog park in the city is Big Sky at 12 acres, trailing behind Pine Nursery Park. This park is divided into three distinct fenced areas. The first area that is accessible from the parking lot on the park’s west side and has a dirt surface with trees, the middle grassy section is open and ideal for dogs to congregate and the last section is primarily natural landscape with walking trails.

Discovery Park, 1315 NW Discovery Park Drive, Bend

Discovery Park is one of the smallest dog parks in the city, at 1.6 fenced acres. It’s located in the NorthWest Crossing neighborhood with open space in the center of the park for pooches to play. It has some small trees that offer shade, as well as a bench and boulders for dog owners to perch on while watching their furry friends.

Hollinshead Park, 1235 NE Jones Road, Bend

The off-leash area at Hollinshead Park is 3.7 acres and unfenced, so it is best suited for canines with strong voice recall. A winding walking trail through a preserved natural area is located on the park’s east side, along with open grass fields for dogs to congregate and play. The park is home to the charming Hollinshead Barn, now used as an event space and the Homestead House, which has been restored to its original 1940s era appearance.

Overturf Butte Reservoir, 475 NW 17th St., Bend

The 4.6-acre fenced off-leash area at Overturf Butte Reservoir is nestled into the side of the butte and partially on an incline. It’s possible to catch a peek of Pilot Butte through the trees while following the trails that wind through the park shaded by the ample trees.

Ponderosa Park, 225 SE 15th St., Bend

Tucked behind the playground at Ponderosa Park is a 2.9-acre fenced off-leash area that includes a separate fenced area for small dogs. The dog park is hugged by Coyner Trail and offers an interesting variety of terrain for its small space.

Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend

Bend’s largest dog park stretches 14 acres and is located at Pine Nursery Park. It offers a massive grassy area for pups to congregate, in addition to trails with varied terrain that weave around lava rocks and trees. It also has a separate area for small dogs. The Bend park district credits Bob Wenger with making the dog park what it is today.

Riverbend Park, 799 SE Columbia St., Bend

Riverbend Park is the only dog park with river access. The river section of the park is separate from the wide-open dirt area and accessible through a chain-link door opposite the walking path. On a hot summer day, this park is typically crawling with canines hopping over the rocks and attempting to cool off in the Deschutes River. This 1.1-acre off-leash area also has a separate area for small dogs.