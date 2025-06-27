Business people on the move Published 8:04 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Wanderlust Tours and AdvenChair were recognized by Travel Oregon for forming a partnership that improved the visitor experience and promoted the region by enhancing accessibility to outdoor activities for individuals experiencing mobility issues. Travel Oregon, the tourism marketing agency for the state, also recognized Sasha Bosco, Visit Central Oregon regional programs manager.

Megan Haase, Mosaic Community Health CEO, has received the Oregon Primary Care Association 2025 award of excellence for Innovation and Leadership in Transformation. Mosaic is a nonprofit community health center in Redmond, Bend, Prineville, Sisters and Madras.

David Oliver has been named by Black Butte Ranch as its food and beverage director. He will oversee operations at The Lodge Restaurant, Robert’s Pub and the Lakeside Bistro. Previously, Oliver was the food and beverage manager at Juniper Preserve in Bend.