Editorial: Process to appoint Deschutes sheriff must be transparent Published 7:43 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Deschutes County Commissioners need to ensure the process of appointing a sheriff to replace Kent van der Kamp is thoroughly transparent.

We listened Wednesday as commissioners discussed people interested in the position and the required qualifications.

Who is interested? Who are they talking to? What will be the process? What qualifications are commissioners looking for? How will they take public input?

The public needs to be told exactly what the process is. The public needs to be able to see the interviews. The public needs to be able to see the backgrounds of the individuals considered and, with recent events in mind, ensure they are properly vetted.

We are not saying commissioners intend to be anything other than transparent. They need to ensure they follow through.