Jackstraw signs 1st-floor businesses Published 8:07 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The 313-unit mixed use condominium project on Industrial Way called the Jackstraw has signed leases with Sisters Coffee Co. and Drybar, a California hair salon, according to the developers, Killian Pacific.

This will be Sisters Coffee’s second location in the area. The other location is in the Old Mill District. The new location is 2,230 square feet of ground floor space on the Jackstraw property.

Drybar focuses on hair styling services known as blowouts, and will be located in a 1,879-square-foot salon also on the ground floor. The company has a chain of 150 salons nationwide. The business in Bend is owned by a franchisee in Eugene.

When complete, the Jackstraw will link with the Box Factory through a plaza-like street shared by pedestrians, bicyclists and low-speed vehicles, according to the developers. The retail spaces will be open late this year or early next year, according to the developer.

The ground floor will feature 18,000 square feet of retail space.