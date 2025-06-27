Jackstraw signs 1st-floor businesses

Published 8:07 am Friday, June 27, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Jackstraw development, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend.

The 313-unit mixed use condominium project on Industrial Way called the Jackstraw has signed leases with Sisters Coffee Co. and Drybar, a California hair salon, according to the developers, Killian Pacific.

This will be Sisters Coffee’s second location in the area. The other location is in the Old Mill District. The new location is 2,230 square feet of ground floor space on the Jackstraw property.

Drybar focuses on hair styling services known as blowouts, and will be located in a 1,879-square-foot salon also on the ground floor. The company has a chain of 150 salons nationwide. The business in Bend is owned by a franchisee in Eugene.

Most Popular

When complete, the Jackstraw will link with the Box Factory through a plaza-like street shared by pedestrians, bicyclists and low-speed vehicles, according to the developers. The retail spaces will be open late this year or early next year, according to the developer. 

The ground floor will feature 18,000 square feet of retail space. 

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

email author More by Suzanne

You Might Like

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards


Marketplace