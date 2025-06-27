Travel grants awarded Published 9:08 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Three Central Oregon businesses have received grants from Travel Oregon that are designed to increase access and inclusiveness, according to a statement by the agency.

The awardees are:

Kah-Nee-Ta received $145,900 to fund the placement of a glass teepee to welcome guests at the Confederate Tribes of Warm of Springs.

Oregon Adaptive Sports received $60,000 to expand program offerings by developing an adaptive paddling program in the Central Oregon and Cascade Lakes.

Dirty Freehub, a gravel cycling online guide, received $60,000 to promote more than 300 accessible ride guides highlighting accessible gravel cycling to people living with disabilities.

Travel Oregon is a semi-independent agency, whose mission is to encourage travel in Oregon. In all, 65 entities receive a total of $6.2 million in grants, according to the agency statement.