One dead, two injured in Prineville homicide incident Published 1:48 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

One person was killed and two others were injured in an incident late Friday morning in Prineville that police are investigating as a homicide.

Prineville Police said they received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of NW 10th Street. Officers from Prineville Police, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded and found two injured male victims at the scene. A third victim was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead.

The Major Investigations Team responded and began an investigation. Police said they believe all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168 or email Sgt. Jordan Zamora at JZamora@Prinevillepd.org.