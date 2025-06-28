Published 6:30 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Richard Cain Mench

July 29, 1966 – May 18, 2025

Richard Cain Mench, known as RC to everyone who knew him, passed away on May 18, 2025, in Bend, Oregon. He was 58.

RC was born on July 29, 1966, in Corvallis, delivered by his grandfather Dr. Robert Mench. He grew up with a strong sense of family, love of the outdoors, and independence that carried through his life.

He is survived by his mother, Memorie McEldowney; his father, Charlie Mench; and his brother, James (Jamie) D. McEldowney, along with Jamie’s wife, Sarah, and their one-year-old daughter, Madelyn. RC never married or had children, but his friendships spanned decades and distance.

RC earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in 1994 and then moved to Bend in the mid-1990s, where he would remain for the rest of his life. He built a successful career as a financial advisor, most recently with RBC Wealth Management, where he was known for his thoughtful guidance and deep understanding of financial markets.

RC’s impact extended far beyond financial advising. He poured his time, energy and resources into ventures he believed in, including Stereo Planet and Elite Motorcars. For him, these weren’t just business pursuits, they were opportunities to create meaningful work, support loyal staff, and bring value to the community. He lived by the principle of service. RC was the guy who always asked, “What can I do for you?”, whether you were a client, employee or friend. His life was a testament to generosity and the belief that helping others rise was the greatest measure of success.

A man with many passions, RC lived life with intention and enthusiasm. He was an avid golfer and fly fisherman, often found on fairways or riverbanks, preferably somewhere remote. His love of fast cars and motorcycles translated into a collection of elite vehicles over the years. He also enjoyed skiing, mountain biking, music, and was a lifelong Oregon State Beavers fan who appreciated watching all kinds of sports at every level. But more than anything, RC loved being with his friends and family; telling and retelling stories, offering up life advice or sharing a meal in the company of those he cared about.

RC will be remembered for his authenticity, loyalty, quick wit and generous spirit. He leaves behind a legacy of friendship, successful businesses and a life lived to the fullest. The family kindly requests no flowers or donations.