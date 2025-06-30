Editorial: You reveal yourself by what you tell Bend tourists Published 8:46 am Monday, June 30, 2025

“Bend has too many tourists.”

You don’t work for Visit Bend.

“Check out our distilleries and breweries.”

You do not have children.

“Go to Goody’s.”

You may have children or be a child.

“You must see Crater Lake.”

You are sneaky, sending them out of town.

“The libraries are great.”

Your favorite piece of furniture is a bookshelf.

“Eat at the Pine Tavern.”

You are a traditionalist.

“Eat at Broken Angel or Lively Up Yourself.”

You are less a traditionalist.

“You can’t go to Rockin’ Dave’s.”

You share our sense of loss.

“The High Desert Museum is a refreshing mix of art, history and zoo.”

You are wise.

“I can’t find a place to live that I can afford because of all the second homes and tourists.”

You thought the Oregon Legislature should have passed state Sen. Anthony Broadman’s bill allowing fees on second homes. You also don’t work for Visit Bend.

“You have to float the river, but wear appropriate footwear, sunscreen and a life vest.”

You are beloved by the Bend Park & Recreation District and Bend Fire & Rescue.

“People have drowned floating the Deschutes.”

You also don’t work for Visit Bend.

“Check out all the weed dispensaries, man.”

You have an alarm set for 4:20 p.m.

“The escalating influx of tourists into urban areas is reaching critical proportions, necessitating urgent attention and action from local governments. This phenomenon, often termed ‘overtourism,’ poses significant challenges to the sustainability of cities and has become a paramount concern on the policy agendas of municipal administrations.”

You like to quote from the journal, “Annals of Tourism Research Empirical Insights.”

“Stop and wait for the light to change before entering any roundabout. Circle, at least twice, before exiting.”

You are a troublemaker.





