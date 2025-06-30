More than 100 complete Oregon Trail gravel race Published 5:32 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

For five days and four nights, more than 150 bikers took part in the Oregon Trail gravel bike race, which is part of the Gravel Grinder Series.

The race started in Bend on Wednesday, went south to Gilchrist, then west to Oakridge, then north to McKenzie before returning to Bend on Sunday. Bikers put in more than 350 miles with near perfect riding conditions over the five days.

“It went really well. It was one of our best events we’ve ever done,” said organizer Chad Sperry. Operationally, everything went smoothly.”

“The courses were outstanding,” Sperry said. “Most talented racers from around the world. It was a great year.”

Cameron Jones, a 24-year-old from New Zealand, had the fastest time, with a combined time of 17 hours, 21 minutes and 59 seconds. The fastest woman rider was 31-year-old Sofia Gomez Villafane of Midway, Utah, who finished in 20:09.14.

Bend’s Michael Claudio won the Men’s Masters (ages 45-59) with a time of 19:47.06.