Habitat for Humanity affordable housing project breaks ground in La Pine Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

County Commissioner Tony DeBone speaks at Habitat for Humanity's groundbreaking event in La Pine. (Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver)

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver officially broke ground last week on Park View, its largest affordable housing development to-date. The development will consist of a 34-home neighborhood located in north La Pine at the corner of Barron Road and Crescent Creek Drive.

The event marked an important milestone for the organization and the community’s efforts to address the growing need for affordable housing in south Deschutes County.

“You know, we’ve got a model of who’s moving here now, people that have resources, maybe selling a house somewhere else and buying one here, but this is for the local folks, being able to get employment, generational wealth, the on ramp for that,” County Commissioner Tony DeBone said.

Park View homes will serve income-qualified homebuyers earning 60% to 80% of the area median income. All Habitat homeowners must qualify for a mortgage, complete homeownership education classes and contribute sweat equity by helping build their homes and those of their neighbors.

“It’s really about everyone being able to afford to live where they grew up, or where their family is and where they work,” Kim Gammond, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver said. “We want to help keep families close to each other.”

To fund the development, a 5-acre tract of land was sold to Habitat for Humanity at a reduced rate from Deschutes county. The project is also being funded by the Local Innovation and Fast Track grant through the Oregon Housing and Community Development program. The $2.1 million grant provides a 20-year loan that can be renewed after another 20 years. After 40 years, the state forgives the loan if the homes remain affordable.

“As long as we only sell to people under 80% area median income, it eventually becomes a forgivable loan,” Gammond said.

Beyond the grant, mortgages on the homes cover about $200,000 a unit, while the remaining funding comes from private fundraising and other grants.

Gammond hopes the project will serve as an example of how affordable housing can be effectively implemented in communities and set a precedent for more developments like Park View in the future.

“It’s important to show that affordable housing concepts work, especially on a relatively larger scale like this project in La Pine,” Gammond said. “The need is there and we want to demonstrate to the community that we can continue to build housing that’s affordable and desirable and that reflects the community’s values.”

Construction on the first four homes is scheduled to begin in 2026. Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications from individuals and families who meet the income requirements.