Man charged with murder in Prineville was released on bail hours before killing Published 11:12 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Martin Ray Terry, of Prineville, was arraigned Monday in Crook County Circuit Court in connection with the death of a man at a Prineville apartment building Friday.

Terry is charged with murder in the death of of Robert Allen Winter, and attempted murder of Steven Hutchinson.

On Friday, Prineville police discovered Winter’s body at the Grasshopper Village Apartments in Prineville. Hutchinson had already been transported to the hospital with serious injuries by the time authorities arrived.

When police arrived, they found Terry, 36, inside the apartment. He was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment for his own injuries. Police arrested him Saturday and he was lodged in the Crook County Jail.

Charges filed against Terry include second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder, assault and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents identify the weapons as a knife and a hammer.

On June 10, Terry was also charged with resisting arrest and attempted assault of a police officer. He was released on bail the same day Winter was found dead and Hutchinson was found injured.