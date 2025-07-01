Man killed in single-vehicle highway crash near Sisters

Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Clayton Franke

Oregon State Police

A 63-year-old man from St. Helens died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 between Sisters and Black Butte Ranch.

Randolf Lee Burghart was driving a Subaru Outback east on the highway around 9 a.m. Monday when the vehicle veered off the road for unknown reasons, Oregon State Police said in a news release Tuesday. The vehicle struck a guardrail, bounced off, crossed into the oncoming lane, and collided with a tree, according to the release.

Burghart was pronounced dead at the scene. State police were assisted by the Black Butte Fire Department, Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department, Black Butte Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation in the investigation.

