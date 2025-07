Oregon State Parks expands permitted e-bike use Published 11:46 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Electric bicycles are now allowed on all Oregon State Park bike trails unless specifically prohibited.

Previously they were only permitted on trails at least 8 feet wide.

The new rule applies to Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes. Class 1 bikes provide pedal assistance up to 20 miles per hour, Class 2 bikes can be propelled by a motor without pedaling up to 20 miles per hour, and Class 3 bikes provide pedal assistance up to 28 miles per hour.

The fine for using an e-bike in prohibited areas is $100 for significant or repeated offenses.

More information can be found on the Oregon State Parks website.