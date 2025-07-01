Prineville police investigating attempted murder near downtown Published 10:54 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Prineville police arrested a man Tuesday evening and charged him with attempted murder.

According to a Prineville Police Department report, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Prineville dispatch received a 911 call reporting an assault in the 800 block of NE Third Street. Prineville Police and Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They found a male victim suffering from major facial and head injuries. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Lindley Drew Purrington, was also located at the scene and detained.

The initial investigation revealed that this was an unprovoked attack by the suspect, police said. Prineville police arrested Purrington at the scene. He was lodged in the Crook County Jail and charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Prineville Police Department stated it is aware of a video that was posted on social media of this attack. They have asked that the video be removed.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168.