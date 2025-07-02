A summer tradition in Bend, Munch & Music kicks off season Thursday Published 11:03 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Fixx and The English Beat. Shook Twins and Fruition. Cracker, Crazy 8s, Cowboy Junkies and the California Honeydrops.

When you’ve been putting on concerts for more than three decades, you can name a lot of bands and artists you’ve brought to town.

Paula Cole and Polyrhythmics. Pigs On The Wing and Petty Thievery. Thunderstorm Artis and his brother, Ron Artis II. Deep Sea Diver! Vieux Farka Touré! Jelly Bread!

Munch & Music is a lot of different things, depending on your perspective. It is, of course, a series of six free concerts held every July and August in Bend’s Drake Park. But it’s also a Central Oregon tradition. The social event of the summer. A place to see and be seen — for adults to unwind after a long day, and for pre-teens to spread their wings and wander away from Mom and Dad for a while.

Munch & Music is a critical thread in the area’s cultural fabric. A statement about the importance of offering art-focused experiences that are affordable for all. An excellent use of a public park. A mom-and-pop shop in a concert industry full of megacorporations. Long live the little guy!

In other words, the legacy of Munch & Music is multifaceted. But at its core, it’s about the music being made by the artists onstage, the way the music moves the people in the audience, and the energy that flows between the two. I can’t tell you all the names of the people in the audience over the years, but if you’ve been there at some point, you know who you are.

I can, however, tell you the names of the artists: Shemeika Copeland and the Supersuckers. Ozomatli and the Original Wailers. Blitzen Trapper! Aphrodesia! Too Slim & The Taildraggers! The list goes on and on and on.

The lineup for this year’s 34th annual Munch & Music is a mix of local favorites, nationally touring bands, returning artists and a few newcomers to the series. Below is a roundup of who’s playing Drake Park this summer. The music starts around 5:30 p.m., and there’ll be food and drink options, local vendors and a kids’ zone nearby.

Thursday: Motel Kalifornia — Paying tribute to bands like the Eagles, Tom Petty and Creedence Clearwater Revival, this local band delivers tight harmonies, ‘70s vibes and songs you know by heart. Opener: JuJu Eyeball

July 10: Beats Antique — This Bay Area combo’s blend of global beats, electronic grooves and an eye-catching stage show has attracted a huge following in Bend. Opener: Pete Kartsounes Groove Ensemble

July 17: 13 Til Midnight — Until Taylor Swift comes to play Munch & Music, here’s your chance to hear the songs of the world’s biggest pop star performed live, from her mega-hits to her deep album cuts. Opener: Dad Bods

July 24: Dirtwire — Rooted in the same artistic headwaters that spawned Beats Antique, Dirtwire is a trio that brings together experimental bass music and traditional folk sounds from around the world. Opener: Skillethead

July 31: MarchFourth — This larger-than-life Portland-based group of musicians, dancers and acrobats is an irresistible party and a feast for the senses soundtracked by brass-forward funk, rock, jazz. Opener: Leadbetter Band

Aug. 7: Precious Byrd — Local dance-floor-filling faves who have closed at least the past three Munch & Musics with their high-energy covers and originals. Openers: Major Dudes and Music Flow Youth Rock Bands

If You Go

What: Motel Kalifornia, with JuJu Eyeball:

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3

Where: Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend

Cost: Free

Contact: munchandmusic.com