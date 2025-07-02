Breaking: Union releases list of applicants for interim Deschutes County sheriff Published 9:47 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s Association has released a list of applicants for interim sheriff that will speak at the union’s informal forum Monday night.

According to union President Danny Graham, the list includes:

Undersheriff Aaron Wells

Detective and Special Services Commander Ty Rupert

Detective Lt. James McLaughlin

Deron McMaster, a former Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office captain

Cory Darling, Central Oregon Community College director of campus safety and emergency management

The panel will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 7 at Elks Lodge in Bend. The public is encouraged to attend.

The applicants are vying to replace outgoing Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp, who resigned in June under a cloud of ethics violations including lying under oath in Deschutes County Circuit Court and submitting false documents about his employment background. The Deschutes County Commission will appoint an interim sheriff. The commission is asking for applicants to submit a written statement for consideration by July 11.