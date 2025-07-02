Editorial: Gov. Kotek was right to issue school cellphone ban Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Gov. Tina Kotek signed an executive order Wednesday that requires a cellphone ban for K-12 students in schools.

Some districts, such as Bend-La Pine, already have restrictions in place. This would be a statewide ban. It requires all school districts to set up a policy to ban student cellphone use by Oct. 31.

“It’s really important to protect our students,” she said Saturday. “And all the research is showing that the mental health needs of our students are being impacted by the constant use of cellphones. We get to control the school environment to some degree. Research is also saying that students are not focused on learning because of the devices that they have. We as adults have to do something.”

Some school districts and parents preferred local control over a governor’s decree. There may be some hassle and expense that may not be easy to absorb. The order does allow for reasonable exemptions to the ban.

Kotek was right to issue it.