Fourth of July events in Central Oregon July 3-9: Frontier Days
Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Celebrate Independence Day all weekend long with Fourth of July events all over Central Oregon.
Enjoy Redmond’s parade, compete in Prineville’s four-leg Splash-N-Dash, watch Bend’s fireworks show off Pilot Butte and La Pine will have its annual Frontier Days.
Thursday 7/3
4th of July Paint n Sip: A festive 4th of July Paint n Sip on Thursday; 6-8 p.m.; $45; Bend RV Resort, 61105 SW Silverado Springs Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.
Diamond Lake Resort 4th of July Weekend Celebration: Activities include an amateur talent show contest, lawn games and live music on the roof; 5 p.m.; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; diamondlake.net or 541-793-3333.
Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Red, White & Brews: Live music from Countryfied to kick off the holiday weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.
Friday 7/4
4th of July Annual International Picnic: Any and all folks who have lived abroad (or would like to meet those who have) are encouraged to join the gathering at picnic sites 4 and 5, bring two dishes to share; noon-4 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Homeowner Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; 541-593-2411.
Bend Firework Show: The 20-minute show can be seen wherever the butte is visible around town; 10-10:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte State Park, 1310 NE Hwy 20, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 541-678-7270.
Commonwealth Pub 4th of July Celebration: There will be games, picnic and BBQ foods, live music, karaoke, free sparklers and more, kids and pets welcome; 2-11 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.
Fourth of July Mimosas and Bellinis: Good Drop will be serving up mimosas and bellinis; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.
Fourth of July Parade: Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and enjoy a morning filled with local pride, floats and the joy of gathering in the heart of our town; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Redmond, 446 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Fun Run/Walk Club: Kick off the 4th of July with an early morning 5K; 7-8 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Golf Cart Parade: This member-only parade starts at the club room, the parade is still available for viewing for all guests; 10 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Independence Day Celebration: There will be live music featuring Matt Martin & the 45s, games, food vendors, dunk tank, inflatable fun and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; ccprd.org or 541-447-1209.
Independence Day/Poolside BBQ: Sip and savor the day with your choice of refreshing, sparkling and tiki cocktails from Straightaway, and folk group Toast & Jam will perform; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
July 4th Pet Parade: Dress up your pet and join the parade, or watch in downtown Bend; 9:30 a.m.; Harmon Park, 1100 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Sisters 4th Fest: Family-friendly festival for Independence Day that bring the community together; 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Village Green Park, 335 S. Elm St., Sisters; sisters4thfest.com or 541-549-6022 ext. 200.
Sound Fourth: The Cascade Horizon Band and Festival Choir perform patriotic favorites in an annual celebration of America; 3-5 p.m.; free , donations welcomed; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; cascadehorizonband.org.
Splash-N-Dash: Participants can choose to swim, cycle, kayak or run in teams or solo; 8 a.m.; $30 per leg; Ochoco Creek Park, 399 NE Garner St., Prineville; splashdash.org.
Saturday 7/5
Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.