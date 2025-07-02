Fourth of July events in Central Oregon July 3-9: Frontier Days Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Bend July 4th Pet Parade is on Friday and will start at Harmon Park, run through downtown Bend and finish at Drake Park. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The four-leg Splash-N-Dash race is Friday morning at Ochoco Creek Park in Prineville. (Submitted photo)

Celebrate Independence Day all weekend long with Fourth of July events all over Central Oregon.

Enjoy Redmond’s parade, compete in Prineville’s four-leg Splash-N-Dash, watch Bend’s fireworks show off Pilot Butte and La Pine will have its annual Frontier Days.

Thursday 7/3

4th of July Paint n Sip: A festive 4th of July Paint n Sip on Thursday; 6-8 p.m.; $45; Bend RV Resort, 61105 SW Silverado Springs Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Diamond Lake Resort 4th of July Weekend Celebration: Activities include an amateur talent show contest, lawn games and live music on the roof; 5 p.m.; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; diamondlake.net or 541-793-3333.

Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Red, White & Brews: Live music from Countryfied to kick off the holiday weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Friday 7/4

4th of July Annual International Picnic: Any and all folks who have lived abroad (or would like to meet those who have) are encouraged to join the gathering at picnic sites 4 and 5, bring two dishes to share; noon-4 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Homeowner Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; 541-593-2411.

Bend Firework Show: The 20-minute show can be seen wherever the butte is visible around town; 10-10:30 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte State Park, 1310 NE Hwy 20, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com or 541-678-7270.

Commonwealth Pub 4th of July Celebration: There will be games, picnic and BBQ foods, live music, karaoke, free sparklers and more, kids and pets welcome; 2-11 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Fourth of July Mimosas and Bellinis: Good Drop will be serving up mimosas and bellinis; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

Fourth of July Parade: Bring your friends, family and neighbors, and enjoy a morning filled with local pride, floats and the joy of gathering in the heart of our town; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Redmond, 446 SW Seventh St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.

Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.

Fun Run/Walk Club: Kick off the 4th of July with an early morning 5K; 7-8 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Golf Cart Parade: This member-only parade starts at the club room, the parade is still available for viewing for all guests; 10 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Independence Day Celebration: There will be live music featuring Matt Martin & the 45s, games, food vendors, dunk tank, inflatable fun and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; ccprd.org or 541-447-1209.

Independence Day/Poolside BBQ: Sip and savor the day with your choice of refreshing, sparkling and tiki cocktails from Straightaway, and folk group Toast & Jam will perform; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

July 4th Pet Parade: Dress up your pet and join the parade, or watch in downtown Bend; 9:30 a.m.; Harmon Park, 1100 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Sisters 4th Fest: Family-friendly festival for Independence Day that bring the community together; 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Village Green Park, 335 S. Elm St., Sisters; sisters4thfest.com or 541-549-6022 ext. 200.

Sound Fourth: The Cascade Horizon Band and Festival Choir perform patriotic favorites in an annual celebration of America; 3-5 p.m.; free , donations welcomed; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; cascadehorizonband.org.

Splash-N-Dash: Participants can choose to swim, cycle, kayak or run in teams or solo; 8 a.m.; $30 per leg; Ochoco Creek Park, 399 NE Garner St., Prineville; splashdash.org.

Saturday 7/5

Frontier Days: There are events all day with live music, a parade, fireworks, breakfasts and more; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Frontier Days Events Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.