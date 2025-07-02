Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for July 3-9 Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Charlotte Ray-Soulds picks out potatoes at the Bend Farmers Market in Brooks Street alley in downtown Bend. The markets are held weekly on Wednesdays into October. (Joe Kline/Bulletin file photo) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more “Art in the West” exhibition is opening on Saturday at the High Desert Museum. (Submitted photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Bevel Craft Brewing in Bend will host a paint and sip class on Wednesday. (Submitted photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Beaver Works Oregon is running a four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat in Lower Black Butte Swamp near Sisters. (Submitted photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more The La Pine Rodeo is this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, at the La Pine Rodeo grounds. (Submitted photo)

Arts

Note: Most First Friday Art Walk events have been moved to July 11, the second Friday of the month, to not conflict with Fourth of July celebrations.

Thursday 7/3

4th of July Paint n Sip: A festive 4th of July Paint n Sip on Thursday; 6-8 p.m.; $45; Bend RV Resort, 61105 SW Silverado Springs Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Saturday 7/5

Exhibition Opening — Art in the West: A juried exhibit and silent auction featuring various art that celebrates the landscape, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Monday 7/7

Art is Work — Photographing Artwork: In this workshop led by Nancy Floyd, participants will learn basic tips and best practices for photographing and documenting artwork.; 6-8 p.m.; $35; Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2025.eventive.org or 541-362-1288.

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering: Bring a poem or two to share, poems can be written by you or by another poet; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 7/3

Jazz Night with Machado Mijiga: The Portland-native will perform; 7 p.m.; $15.72 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Liza’s Lounge ‘Joy’: Players include Fertile Liza your hostess for the evening, Beverly Anderson, Maria Jackson and Tyler Andrew Jones, creative black tie event; 7:30-10 p.m.; $99; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.

Friday 7/4

Liza’s Lounge ‘Joy’: Players include Fertile Liza your hostess for the evening, Beverly Anderson, Maria Jackson and Tyler Andrew Jones, creative black tie event; 7:30-10 p.m.; $99; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.

Saturday 7/5

Liza’s Lounge ‘Joy’: Players include Fertile Liza your hostess for the evening, Beverly Anderson, Maria Jackson and Tyler Andrew Jones, creative black tie event; 7:30-10 p.m.; $99; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.

Tuesday 7/8

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 7/9

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Monday 7/7

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Wednesday 7/9

Wednesday Comedy at Silver Moon: Portland comedians will perform, strong content expected.; 7:30-9 p.m.; $5-$10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Monday 7/7

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering: Bring a poem or two to share, poems can be written by you or by another poet; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 7/9

Classics Book Club: This book club reads six classics a year, meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Partners & Pages Community Book Club hosted by Partners in Care: This book club is free and open to anyone in the community and will be held the second Wednesday of each month; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 7/3

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Naturalist Hike: Start the weekend with a hike to Spirit Rock, explore the property, meet at the athletic center; 10-11:30 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Taste of the Pacific NW & Axe Throwing: Take a break from the pool, and partake in some axe-throwing fun with step-by-step guidance from Brasada’s instructors; 2-3 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Friday 7/4

Bend Rugby 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament: Bend Rugby turns 50, kicking off the celebration with golf; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $120; Lost Tracks Gold Club, 60205 Sunset View Drive, Bend; bendrugby.org.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Fun Run/Walk Club: Kick off the 4th of July with an early morning 5K; 7-8 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Golf Cart Parade: This member-only parade starts at the club room, the parade is still available for viewing for all guests; 10 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Splash-N-Dash: Participants can choose to swim, cycle, kayak or run in teams or solo; 8 a.m.; $30 per leg; Ochoco Creek Park, 399 NE Garner St., Prineville; splashdash.org.

Saturday 7/5

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and a fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Pickleball Tournament: Start the day off at the athletic center with a pickleball tournament; 8-11 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Stargazing at Spirit Rock: Meet for a stargazing experience at the athletic center before departing for Spirit Rock; 8-9 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunday 7/6

Sip & Swing at the Golf Shed: Grab a Straightaway cocktail and sharpen your golf skills at Brasada’s indoor golf shed simulator; 2-4 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 7/7

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Tuesday 7/8

Cantastic Barrel Race: Watch the barrel racing; 4-7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Sagebrush Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonbarrelracing.com or 541-548-2711.

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/9

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids & Family

Thursday 7/3

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 7/4

Free Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Saturday 7/5

Reptile Zone Kids Camp at the Studio: From bearded dragons to boa constrictors, this is an interactive, family-friendly activity is a great opportunity to meet and learn more about reptiles; noon-2 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Monday 7/7

Kids Beaded Earrings (Ages 9+): In this two-hour workshop, young makers will learn how to design and create their own dangling beaded earrings using professional jewelry tools like pliers, wire cutters and earring hooks; 1-3 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com.

Wednesday 7/9

Hello! Storytime: Share stories, movement and some music, aimed for 0-5-year-olds; 10:30-11 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Kids Sheet Metal Art (Ages 10-17): Learn how to use a torch to cut creative forms from sheet metal, hammer the artwork into shape and braze on a hook to display it, ages 10-17 welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave Members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Lectures & Classes

Friday 7/4

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Saturday 7/5

Energy Efficiency Tips for Lower Heating Bills: Learn techniques to deepen intimacy, improve communication and strengthen your connection with your partner in this comprehensive course; 6-6:30 p.m.; free; sites.google.com.

Floating Sound Bath: A relaxing sound bath experience in the pool, float, unwind and rejuvenate; 7-8:30 p.m.; $41.86; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; juniperpreserve.com.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music: Explore Spanish lyrics, expand your vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Sunday 7/6

Wood Turning 101 — Introduction to Turning On The Wood Lathe: Learn the basics of the wood lathe by creating an object from beginning to end which involves mounting a wood blank to the lathe, rounding, shaping, sanding and finishing; 5-8 p.m.; $184, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Monday 7/7

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Building with Natural Materials — Community Building Project: Join multidisciplinary artist Sean Whalen in this community building sculptural project; over three sessions, participants will work together to create a sculptural windbreak; 3-6 p.m.; free, register online; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

WoodShop Basics One — Table Saw, Chop Saw, and Band Saw: Learn how to use the table saw, chop saw and bandsaw; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 7/8

Intro to MIG Welding: Hands-on class perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding, cut steel with a plasma cutter and weld those pieces back together; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Woodshop Basics Two — Router, Planer and Jointer: Learn how to use the router, planer and jointer, once complete you will be able to create more precise techniques for edges and dimensions to improve fine woodworking projects; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Wednesday 7/9

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Intro to Leather Tooling — Make Earrings or a Cuff: At the end of the class, students will leave with basic knowledge of the fundamentals of leather working and walk away with a fashion accessory; 6-9 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 7/3

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multimedia trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Munch & Music: free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Red, White & Brews: Live music from Countryfied to kick off the holiday weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 7/4

Fourth of July Mimosas and Bellinis: Good Drop will be serving up mimosas and bellinis; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Independence Day/Poolside BBQ: Sip and savor the day with your choice of refreshing, sparkling and tiki cocktails from Straightaway, and folk group Toast & Jam will perform; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

July 4th Show with Call Down Thunder & Guests: The Grateful Dead-tribute band will perform as well as Spencer Marlyn Band and Quattlebaum; 6 p.m.; $18.81 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Saturday 7/5

Adult Pool Party: an adults-only pool party featuring the Cocktail Cabana, the Cascade Food Cart and Bar, and live music from the 90s band, Chained to Stone; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Summer Cookout & Lawn Games with Channing Frye: Join NBA legend Channing Frye and his line of Oregon-grown Chosen Family Wines for a summer cookout; 2-6 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Sunday 7/6

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Monday 7/7

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 7/8

Bingo!: Have fun, win money and support a local non-profit organization; 6-8 p.m.; free, cards $1-$5; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wednesday 7/9

329 Bingo with Giuseppe Ribaudo and Scott Hansen: Each game will have multiple winners, expect to play about 10 rounds in two hours; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $1 each card or 12 for $10; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-4045.

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Force Majeure Wine Tasting: Meet Paul McBride of Force Majeure Wines and pick his brain on making the step into winery ownership and stewardship of some of the most dynamic vineyards in Washington, special flight and discounts; 5:30-7 p.m.; $35; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Paint and Sip at Bevel Craft Brewing: Join local artist Kristen, who will lead through an 11″x14″ painting; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com.