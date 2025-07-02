Learning opportunities include Spanish and art photography Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more DIY Cave in Bend is hosting a leather tooling workshop on Wednesday where participants will make their own leather earrings or snap cuffs. (Submitted photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Rene Garcia will lead a Spanish music class on Saturday at Downtown Bend Public Library. (Submitted photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Nancy Floyd will lead a photography class on Monday at Scalehouse Gallery in Bend. (Submitted photo)

There are a variety of classes and learning opportunities this week in Central Oregon.

Take a floating sound bath, practice Spanish through music or learn how to make your own leather earrings or snap cuffs.

Floating Sound Bath

Participants will be assisted onto a pool mattress and provided blankets and an eye mask. The floating movement on water will deepen the meditative experience. The sounds of gongs, crystal and Tibetan bowls, drums, flutes and other instruments will help the physical and energetic body release and relax into the creative and restorative realms of Theta State. The weightlessness of floating on water, combined with the relaxed brainwave state, creates a supportive environment to release deeply.

Light movement and breathing exercises will take place poolside before the start of the sound bath. Check out the Juniper Preserve website for more details.

Friday 7-8:30 p.m.; $41.86; Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; juniperpreserve.com.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music

This is a six-week Spanish course that uses music as a primary tool for learning. Rene Garcia, Spanish instructor and founder of El Café Loco, will use Spanish lyrics to expand vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs. No prior Spanish experience is required.

Garcia became a teacher in Bolivia and immigrated to the U.S. two years ago. El Café Loco is a Spanish language academy dedicated to immersive and engaging learning experiences.

Saturday 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Art is Work — Photographing Artwork

Participants will learn basic tips and best practices for photographing and documenting artwork. Local photographer Nancy Floyd will lead the workshop.

Supplies and handouts are included. Bring your preferred note-taking device and a personal camera if available to you. Space is limited, register now.

Monday 6-8 p.m.; $35; Scalehouse, 550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2025.eventive.org or 541-362-1288.

The Pause Button — A Monthly Poetry Gathering

Pause Button is an informal monthly gathering for poets and poetry enthusiasts. Attendees are encouraged to bring a poem or two to share. They could be poems they’ve written or by another poet. The group will listen, discuss and do a little writing with a writing prompt.

Free and open to writers of all levels of experience. No need to sign up.

Monday 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga

This is a weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit.

Each week will feature a curated concert playlist rotating through artists taking the amphitheater stage this summer. Bring a mat and any props (blocks, pillows, bolsters). The class has a rotating list of locations.

Tuesday 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Intro to Leather Tooling — Make Earrings or a Cuff

Learn the basics behind tooled leather. Students will get to make either a pair of earrings or a snap cuff while learning how to create stencils, cut shapes, prep the material, use a swivel knife, select stamps, dye and burnish as well as add the jump rings/posts or snaps.

Students are welcome to bring their own ideas and inspiration. All materials and tools included.

Wednesday 6-9 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.