Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales at the Deschutes County fair this summer Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be joining the 2025 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo July 30 through Aug. 3 to raise awareness for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit which provides scholarships for the spouses and children of disabled or dead service members and first responders.

There will be question-and-answer sessions with trainers, handlers and drivers, meet and greets with the horses and hitching demonstrations throughout the fair. The fairgrounds and local Anheuser-Busch distributor AB ONE will both donate to Folds of Honor.

The Clydesdales will escort Folds of Honor scholarship recipients into the rodeo arena during one of the evening events.

Any experiences with the Clydesdales is included in fair admission. The Clydesdales’ event schedule can be found at the fair website.