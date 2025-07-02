Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales at the Deschutes County fair this summer

Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this summer. (Submitted photo/Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo)

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be joining the 2025 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo July 30 through Aug. 3 to raise awareness for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit which provides scholarships for the spouses and children of disabled or dead service members and first responders.

There will be question-and-answer sessions with trainers, handlers and drivers, meet and greets with the horses and hitching demonstrations throughout the fair. The fairgrounds and local Anheuser-Busch distributor AB ONE will both donate to Folds of Honor.

The Clydesdales will escort Folds of Honor scholarship recipients into the rodeo arena during one of the evening events.

Most Popular

Any experiences with the Clydesdales is included in fair admission. The Clydesdales’ event schedule can be found at the fair website.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325.

email author More by Noemi

You Might Like

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

  • eEdition

    E-edition




  • Go! eEdition

    GO E-edition

Marketplace