Suttle Lodge's Big Lawn Series hosts Megan Diana

Every musician faces a difficult decision: How to genre-tag their music.

Do you go with a tried and true term like “folk-rock” or try to come up with something no one’s ever heard of? Each has its potential positives and negatives — the former is safe (but can be too safe) while the latter comes with high risk, but also high reward.

Megan Diana conquered this challenge. She calls her music “Dream Country Disco,” which is unusual and eye-catching, but it works. You can imagine a sort of hazy blend of machine-made rhythms, funky ’70s vibes and atmospheric twang — like a band that might play The Roadhouse in “Twin Peaks.” Think Lissie meets Chromatics — both of whom played The Roadhouse in “Twin Peaks” — and you’re in the right ballpark.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. She describes it quite well on her website: “Take your favorite vintage keyboard — hello Wurlitzer, hello Fender Rhodes — put them through an echo/delay pedal, add lush, dreamy layers of French horn and vocals, anchor them with throwback drum grooves, and top it all off with space echoed pedal steel guitar.”

Or you can just listen to her music. In 2023, Diana released an excellent album called “Cabin Fever” that captures the essence of “Dream Country Disco,” and on Monday, July 7, she’ll bring that sound to Suttle Lodge’s Big Lawn Series, which runs all summer on the resort’s … well, its big lawn.

Megan Diana: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 7, free, Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters, thesuttlelodge.com.