Warby Parker to open in Bend’s Old Mill District Published 11:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Eyewear company Warby Parker will open its new location at the Old Mill District on Saturday.

The company is leasing 1,800 square-feet next to J.Jill. Shoppers who attend the grand opening on Saturday will receive a custom tote bag with an eyewear purchase, according to a company statement.

The eyewear store, which was founded as an online retail operation in 2010, replaces Victoria’s Secret. The district split up the space into two leasable areas. The other space has not been leased yet.

Warby Parker operates 280 stores in the United States and Canada.