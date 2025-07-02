Warm Springs Commissary project to get $3.8 million from state funds Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A project on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to develop small businesses inside a historic building has received $3.8 million in state funds for its largest phase of development.

The funds will be used to complete the renovation of the 129-year-old Commissary building located by U.S. Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Three years ago the building was lifted off its original location in Warm Springs and moved 200 yards to the highway.

It will be at least one year before the tribes need the funds for the renovation work on the building, said Starla Green, the Commissary project manager. The more immediate plan is to complete a food cart pavilion next to the Commissary building. Work on that phase starts this month.

Once it’s complete, the building will house a shared office space, retail locations, and a beauty salon and barbershop. The Commissary is designed to help young entrepreneurs on the reservation expand their business opportunities.

“We are building a space for them where they can rent stations and conduct and pursue their business,” said Green. “We have a lot of tribal members who have training and actually operate out of their home or a mobile unit. We are building that spot for them to start their business in a physical brick and mortar situation.”

A separate building will house a commercial kitchen. Around $1.9 million still needs to be raised for that phase of the project, said Green.

The $3.8 million funding package for the project was announced Wednesday in a joint statement from state senator Anthony Broadman, Rep. Emerson Levy, and Rep. Jason Kropf. The funds are secured from Oregon’s 2025-2027 state budget.

“The Central Oregon Caucus was excited to support this project and help the Tribes and the (Warm Springs Community Action Team) realize the Warm Springs community’s vision for economic development and opportunity on the reservation,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Green said the goal of the Commissary project is to create a community gathering space that also welcomes non-tribal members to enjoy traditional foods and products made by Warm Springs tribal members.

There will be lots of artwork on display and for sale. Events are expected to show off the culture of the tribal members, which include Warm Springs, Paiute and Wasco peoples. The building itself dates from the late 1800s and was used by the U.S. government to issue supplies to the Warm Springs community.

“The project pays respect and homage to the history of the tribes, the building and the property,” said Green. “We are trying to bring in local art and artists and make people aware of who we are so we are not just a spot on a map or a number.”

“We want to share and let the world know that we’re here as an Indian people. We’re proud of who we are and we’re willing to share that.”