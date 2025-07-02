Where to find live music in Central Oregon July 3-9: Van’s Child & Guests Published 3:31 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Juju Eyeball will play Wednesday in Father Luke’s Room at McMenamins Old St. Francis in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Machado Mijiga performs Thursday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Mavis Bretz Project will play Saturday at River’s Place in Bend. (Submitted photo) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Hear Sally Baby's Silver Dollars Wednesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/3

DJ at Sundance Pool: Enjoy poolside music; 1-4 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Cascade Music Series: The Sleepless Truckers will perform; 3-5 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Munch & Music: Free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Soul’d Out: The soul, R&B and funk group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Cover Story: The local country rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Stoller Wine Bar , 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite #30, Bend; stollerfamilyestate.com.

Joe Martin: The Latin pop duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bar Rio, 915 NW Wall St., Bend; barriobend.com.

Son of Wolf (Maxx Lopez): Maxx Lopez will perform his solo acoustic project; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Red, White & Brews: Live music from Countryfied to kick off the holiday weekend; 6-9 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Leadbetter Band: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Jazz Night with Machado Mijiga: The Portland-native will perform; 7 p.m.; $15.72 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Just Us: The singer-songwriter duo will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Close 2 Dead: The band will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Friday 7/4

Independence Day/Poolside BBQ: Sip and savor the day with your choice of refreshing, sparkling and tiki cocktails from Straightaway, and folk group Toast & Jam will perform; noon-6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Commonwealth Pub 4th of July Celebration: There will be games, picnic and barbecue foods, live music, karaoke, free sparklers and more, kids and pets welcome; 2-11 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Sound Fourth: The Cascade Horizon Band and Festival Choir perform patriotic favorites in an annual celebration of America; 3-5 p.m.; free , donations welcomed; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; cascadehorizonband.org.

July 4th Show with Call Down Thunder & Guests: The Grateful Dead-tribute band will perform as well as Spencer Marlyn Band and Quattlebaum; 6 p.m.; $18.81 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Saturday 7/5

Mavis Bretz Project: The group will perform Americana, folk, bluegrass and other standards; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Haute Melange: The jazz ensemble will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Colin Trio at McKenzie General Store: The trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Van’s Child & Guests: The band from Portland will perform; 7 p.m.; $14.69 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sunday 7/6

Fluffalove: The group will play primarily 70’s folk-rock gems; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Chiggi Momo Trio: The trio will perform rock and Americana; 6-8 p.m.; Bar Rio, 915 NW Wall St., Bend; barriobend.com.

Monday 7/7

Megan Diana: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: Free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Tom Sawyer: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 7/8

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Wednesday 7/9

Collective Soul & LIVE: The rock bands from Georgia and Pennsylvania will perform ; 5:30 p.m.; $54; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles-cover band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars: The New Orlean’s group will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.