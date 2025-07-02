Wildfire erupts northwest of Prineville, prompts evacuation order

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Michael Kohn

A 50-acre wildfire burning northwest of Prineville and east of U.S. Highway 26 has prompted Level-3-Go Now evacuations for 18 households.

As of 4 p.m., 23 residences were also under Level-2-Be Set evacuation and 396 homes were  under Level-1-Be warnings.

Kim Johnson, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Management Service, said the fire was 230 acres as of 4:15 p.m.

Resources attacking the fire include seven engines, four air tankers, two helicopters and one dozer with more resources en route, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.

A Level-1-Get Ready evacuation level has been established west of the fire zone (east of Culver) and a level-2 evacuation level has been set up south of the fire zone (north of Prineville).

Updates on the fire can be found on the Central Oregon Fire X/Twitter page at @CentralORfire.

This is a breaking news event, more information to follow.

About Michael Kohn

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

He can be reached at: 541-617-7818, michael.kohn@bendbulletin.com

email author More by Michael

