Fourth of July fireworks show ready to light up the sky in Bend Published 1:41 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Friday at 10 p.m., the sky will be decorated with light and color during the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from Bend’s tallest point, Pilot Butte.

Almost anyone within a 20-mile radius of the butte will be able to view the 20-minute show.

With dozens of mortars lining the top of Pilot Butte, pyrotechnicians in full fire-protective pyro suits, individually hand-light almost all of the fireworks.

“We do this for fun,” said Chris Mattison, a pyrotechnician with Sure Shot Blasting and Fireworks, the company that puts on the fireworks display. “We’re going to create a crown over the butte.”

Preparations to ensure the show is safe begin days before the Fourth of July. Tall grasses are weed-whacked, sand is placed around the site to absorb any potential falling debris and the butte is hosed down with a water tender half an hour before the show.

During the show, four volunteer fire crews will be at the butte to put out any spot fires.

After the 20-minute spectacle, those in fireproof gear use a mirror to look in the mortars for any remaining unexploded fireworks and dispose of them properly. The surrounding area is also searched for any potentially explosive debris. The next day, Boy Scout troops clear the paper garbage and flag any other explosive debris for the fire department.

“We had no fires last year,” Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said. “But at home, it’s important to remember that anything that flies or explodes is a no.”

Personal use of fireworks is prohibited in Bend. Aerial and exploding fireworks are illegal statewide.

Derlacki recommends that anyone choosing to celebrate with firework alternatives, such as smoke bombs, sparklers and snakes, take necessary precautions to avoid larger fires and injuries. He recommends soaking them in water for at least 30 minutes after use and before disposing, enjoying them away from vegetation and keeping them away from children and pets.

He also reminds residents that using banned fireworks can result in a hefty fine. “Using banned fireworks is a $750 ticket,” Derlacki said. “Have fun, but don’t risk a ticket.”

For those who aren’t trained pyrotechnicians, the best way to stay safe on the Fourth is to “leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Derlacki said.

The fireworks display is sponsored by Subaru of Bend.