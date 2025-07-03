Culver man suspected of sexually abusing minor across two states Published 10:55 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

A Culver man faces federal charges after allegedly crossing state lines to sexually abuse a minor.

Leonias Juber Ramos-Garcia, 25, first met the minor in 2024 at a business in Jefferson County. According to court documents, Ramos-Garcia “professed his affection” in March in a note given to the minor with money enclosed. Court documents also say Ramos-Garcia continued to pursue the minor despite their initial protestations and after they had identified themselves as a minor. He sexually abused the child in a hotel room in Central Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the abuse continued after the minor moved from Oregon to Washington in April when — shortly after the move — Ramos-Garcia traveled to Washington and obtained a hotel room where he sexually abused the minor. The situation was reported to law enforcement the following week.

Authorities determined Ramos-Garcia was a Guatemalan living unlawfully in Oregon, and he was arrested June 30 in Culver on a federal warrant. Court documents say that, while in custody, Ramos-Garcia admitted to his sexual relationship with the minor, confirmed he had traveled to Washington and expressed a desire to return to Guatemala.

Ramos-Garcia is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Based on the nature of the charges and a perceived fight risk, Ramos-Garcia was detained without bail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.