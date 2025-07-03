Explore calendar July 5-11: La Pine Rodeo Published 3:44 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 7/5

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

La Pine Rodeo: Watch barrel racing, bull riding and more, plus live music and fireworks on the Fourth; 6:30 p.m.; $25 online, $20 kids and seniors; La Pine Rodeo, 16262 Third St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.

Pickleball Tournament: Start the day off at the athletic center with a pickleball tournament; 8-11 a.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Stargazing at Spirit Rock: Meet for a stargazing experience at the athletic center before departing for Spirit Rock; 8-9 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunday 7/6

Sip & Swing at the Golf Shed: Grab a Straightaway cocktail and sharpen your golf skills at Brasada’s indoor golf shed simulator; 2-4 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 7/7

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Tuesday 7/8

Cantastic Barrel Race: Watch the barrel racing; 4-7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Sagebrush Arena, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonbarrelracing.com or 541-548-2711.

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/9

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Nature Kids — Interesting Insects: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 9:30-11 a.m.; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Thursday 7/10

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; RSVP; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.

Friday 7/11

Rock Chuck Open Pickleball Tournament: Tournament play will be a round robin format with skill level bracketing. Included in this tournament will be a “MONEYBALL” competition with prize money for 1st and 2nd places; 7 a.m.; $50; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com.

Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve with Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.