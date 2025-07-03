Grizzly Flat Fire under control, evacuation levels dropped

Published 11:02 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Michael Kohn

The Grizzly Flat Fire is seen from the air on July 2. (Oregon Department of Forestry)

Evacuation orders for the Grizzly Flat burning northwest of Prineville have been reduced to Level 1—Get Ready after wildland firefighters made progress late Wednesday on controlling the blaze.

Forward progression of the fire was stopped at around 624 acres and the fire is almost completely lined, Central Oregon Fire Info reported.

The fire is located north of Grizzly Mountain and east of U.S. Highway 26, around 15 miles east of Haystack Reservoir. The cause remains under investigation. No structures were burned.

Most Popular

Kim Johnson, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Management Service, says crews are engaged in mopping up the fire and the threat of it spreading has diminished.

“It’s not done but theoretically it’s also not going to move outside of its footprint,” said Johnson.

 

About Michael Kohn

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

He can be reached at: 541-617-7818, michael.kohn@bendbulletin.com

email author More by Michael

You Might Like

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

  • eEdition

    E-edition




  • Go! eEdition

    GO E-edition

Marketplace