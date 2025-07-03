Grizzly Flat Fire under control, evacuation levels dropped Published 11:02 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Evacuation orders for the Grizzly Flat burning northwest of Prineville have been reduced to Level 1—Get Ready after wildland firefighters made progress late Wednesday on controlling the blaze.

Forward progression of the fire was stopped at around 624 acres and the fire is almost completely lined, Central Oregon Fire Info reported.

The fire is located north of Grizzly Mountain and east of U.S. Highway 26, around 15 miles east of Haystack Reservoir. The cause remains under investigation. No structures were burned.

Kim Johnson, a spokesperson for Central Oregon Fire Management Service, says crews are engaged in mopping up the fire and the threat of it spreading has diminished.

“It’s not done but theoretically it’s also not going to move outside of its footprint,” said Johnson.