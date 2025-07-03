Heading outside: Alpine swim, paddle at Devils Lake, trail options from Sunriver Published 3:39 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Happy Fourth of July weekend everyone. It’s shaping up to be a beauty.

With chances of rain in the forecast Friday, the skies are expected to clear up come the weekend. Saturday’s high is 76 degrees Fahrenheit, while Sunday could get to the mid-80s. Then it’s 90-degree highs into the beginning of next week.

Expect the Deschutes River to be busy, as it has been most of the week. As I always say, the possible rain will do the trails some good. Get out and burn off some of those hotdogs and burgers with a hike or ride in the mountains.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Variety of trail options from Sunriver

Starting a ride from Sunriver allows for plenty of trail options to choose from. A couple of different trails to get you started include Swan Song, Roundabout and Elko Point. Take any combination of them to get to Afternoon Delight. This intermediate trail is 4.2 miles long, offers 300 feet of elevation gain and connects the Sunriver area to Tyler’s Trailhead and the Wanoga trail system.

Duodenum and Royal Flush are currently closed, but riders can take either Catch & Release or Tyler’s Traverse uphill route to venture into the Wanoga area. Check out expert trail Chain Reaction on your way back to Sunriver for a mile of rocky and technical singletrack off of Roundabout.

The Sunriver area also has its pick of short, new trails ranging in difficulty. Beginner trails Black Rock and Swan Song offer up to six miles of easy riding. These are great ones for the whole family. Hopping on the Deschutes River Trail is also another option. Just be careful of pedestrians — especially this time of year.

Whitefish and trout in upper Deschutes

Since the upper Deschutes River opened to fishing at the end of May, anglers have reported decent fishing for mountain whitefish, brook trout and redband trout in the river. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website, fishers have seen success between Crane Prairie Reservoir and the Deschutes’ headwaters at Little Lava Lake.

The upper Deschutes includes the popular brown trout fishery below Wickiup Reservoir and brook trout fishery between Crane Prairie and Little Lava Lake. There are also reports that mosquitos are out in full force on this section of river, especially near the headwaters, following the wet winter and spring. Anglers should come prepared.

This section of the Deschutes River is between Benham Falls and the river’s headwaters at Little Lava Lake. It’s about a 50-minute drive from Bend to the Little Lava Lake area via Century Drive and Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway.

Check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Head to Tumalo State Park for quick outings

Under 15 minutes from Bend, Tumalo State Park has great fishing, hiking, camping and picknicking. Nestled in a beautiful Deschutes River canyon south of Tumalo, the park has hiking options that extend outside of park boundaries along the Deschutes River Trail as well as native plants and prime bird watching. The park is a great option for a mellow, midday break in nature throughout the summer.

It also has year-round camping for folks looking for a camping staycation or out-of-towners. The state park has 23 full-hookup sites, 54 tent sites and seven yurts.

A day-use parking permit is required to park on-site. Oregon State Parks annual parking permits are available for $30 on its website.

Alpine swim, paddle at Devils Lake

It’s Cascade lake season. With 90-degree temperatures in the forecast, these lakes make for great swimming and paddleboarding during the summer.

Pristine Devils Lake, located along Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, about 30 miles southwest of Bend, offers a quiet spot to paddle, swim or lay out in the sun.

It’s also a great lake to take kids fishing. The shallow, 24-acre lake has a fishable shoreline with easy access and is stocked with rainbow trout in addition to a naturally reproducing brook trout population.

The lake was formed by a lava flow still visible on its east end. It has an average depth of 3 feet and maximum depth of 10 feet, so motor boats are prohibited. Nearby Sparks Lake would be a better bet for motor boaters.

A recreation pass is required to park at both lakes. Check out the Forest Service website to get a pass.

