Published 6:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Richard H Spray

February 19, 1932 – June 14, 2025

Richard H “Dick” Spray, 93, passed peacefully on June 14, 2025 in Bend, Oregon. Dick was born at home in Cottage Grove, Oregon, the grandson of the founder of the town of Spray, Oregon. He lived his young life in Albany and Portland, and completed a BS in Forestry at Oregon State College in 1954. He married Bette Joan Perin in 1955 and they moved to Idaho where he served as an intelligence officer in the US Air Force during the Cold War. Upon completing his active duty, he started his 34 years with the US Forest Service, working on several districts in Oregon before transferring to California to the San Dimas Equipment Development Center. From there he went to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he was the Assistant Director for Recreation for the Southwestern US Forest Service Region. Upon retirement in 1989, Dick and Bette headed back to Oregon, settling first in Sunriver and then in Bend. Dick dedicated his life to joy of the outdoors and instilled that joy in his family, friends and acquaintances, including being a Boy Scout Leader in three states. He led senior hikes for Bend Parks and Recreation for over 15 years and was an active cyclist, riding several Oregon bike rides across the state. Over the years he ran a couple of marathons and a triathlon and participated in Bend’s PPP. He also was proud of his Oregon heritage and was a member of the Oregon Geographic Names Board. Dick and Bette traveled throughout the country on active Elderhostel’s and made at least 12 summer pilgrimages with a variety of friends and family to Stehekin Valley Ranch in Washington. He continued to summit Pilot Butte daily until his late 80’s. Dick is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bette, and children, Douglas, Silver City, New Mexico, and Karen (Jeff Weaver), Durango, Colorado. Family memorial will be held at a later date. Please consider donations to Partners in Care or the Alzheimer’s Association.