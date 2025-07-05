Published 6:30 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Loren Estel Copher

August 31, 1939 – June 24, 2025

Loren Estel Copher, of Madras, was born in Midvale, Idaho to Thelma M. Wilburn and William T. Copher on August 31, 1939. Loren lived in Estacada, Oregon for nearly 30 years prior to moving to Midvale, Idaho then to Madras, Oregon. Loren was married to Patricia Louise Snodgrass for almost 60 years. He worked in the lumber industry for most of his life, retiring from Caffall Brothers Forest Products as Vice President. His job took him to many Asian countries but his favorite times were meeting Pat in Hawaii on his way home. He enjoyed ranching, farming, hunting, fishing, team roping, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his three kids: Joanne Hamreus of Powell Butte, Rick Copher from Molalla, and Deb Freshour of Molalla. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kacie Hamreus, Trevor Hamreus, Derek Freshour, Jodi Stith, Emmett Copher and Logan Copher. His great grandchildren: Deegan Stith, Maddox Means, Cade Freshour, and Paisley Freshour. His brothers and sisters: Dan, Jack, Bug and Ed Copher, Pat Ashcraft and Joyce Kautz. Loren is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Louise Snodgrass and siblings Bob, Gordon, Dean, and Ted Copher, and Lois Leavitt.

No service will be held per his wishes and his ashes will join his wife’s at the overlook at Snake River Canyon. He always said, “I had a really good life.”