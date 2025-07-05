Measles outbreak concerns Central Oregon health officials Published 7:38 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

As the weather heats up and visitors flock to the region, they could be bringing with them something unwanted: measles.

Cases of the highly contagious illness have been increasing across the country, with a case recently discovered in Oregon. Two weeks ago, the case was confirmed in Portland. Nationwide there are 1,267 confirmed cases of measles in 38 communities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials are concerned that the highly contagious disease could come to Central Oregon, particularly since the rate of vaccination for 2-year-olds for measles, mumps and rubella was 86.9% in 2024 in Deschutes County. The so-called herd immunity — the rate of vaccination needed in a community to protect the unvaccinated — for measles is 95%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

“Measles spreads quickly and can be serious,” Kim Katchur, Deschutes County public information officer, said in an email. “Now is a good time to check your vaccination status and your child’s. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is safe, effective and still the best way to stay protected.”

The last time a case of the measles was in Deschutes County was in 2006, said Heather Kaisner, Deschutes County Health Services deputy director.

“I can’t predict how likely we are to see a measles case,” Kaisner said in an email. “However, the growing number of cases around the country and now one in Oregon has us very concerned.”

The one case in Portland was in a person not vaccinated against measles who had traveled. The person was hospitalized in the Portland metro area with a rash and conjunctivitis, or pink-eye, June 19. The person was discharged June 21. While no healthcare workers were exposed, people who were on the flights, and the grocery store or other places the person went prior to developing symptoms could have been exposed.

Measles germs are airborne and can infect someone from sneezing or coughing. People are contagious four days before a rash appears and up to four days after. The virus particles can linger in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infectious has left the area, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

An unvaccinated person could be exposed to the disease by walking through a store after someone who is infected with measles, said Dr. Paul Cieslak, Oregon Health Authority medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations.

“We’re always concerned about the possibility of the spread of measles,” Cieslak said. “It’s probably one of the most contagious diseases we have. Our vaccination rates are slipping.”

The disease typically starts with a fever, cough, runny and red eyes, according to the health authority. Typically symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone born before 1957 is generally considered to be immune because they likely had measles when they were a child and that immunity lasts a lifetime, as does the immunity from the vaccine, said Michelle Asby, Deschutes County immunization programs supervisor.

The state requires school age children to be vaccinated against the measles or obtain an exemption. In Deschutes County, 92.6% of kindergarteners were up-to-date on the vaccine this year, Asby said. The percentage of children vaccinated rises to 95% when looking at kindergarten through 12th grade.

Typically children receive at least one measles shot at 18 months of age and a second by the time they enter kindergarten through sixth grade in Oregon.

How to avoid the measles:

Anyone who has received a measles vaccination at any time in their life has a low risk of getting measles, according to the Oregon Health Authority. But the disease is highly contagious and the risk is high for anyone who has not received the measles vaccination and has been exposed.

Talk to your healthcare provider about the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine especially if you are traveling. Deschutes County Health Services offers immunization clinics. Appointments are required. Call 541-322-7499. Or go to deschutes.org/health/page/vaccine-outreach-clinics for a schedule.

What to do if you have come in contact with the measles:

Measles poses the highest risk to those who have not been vaccinated, infants younger than 1 year of age, and people with a weakened immune system. If you have a measles-like rash, contact your healthcare provider or contact an urgent care center by telephone first. To see if the rash is measles, go to this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page for an example.