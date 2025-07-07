Bend climber wins youth national title in bouldering to earn spot on U.S. team Published 12:49 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

BEAVERTON — Bend’s Nathaniel Perullo won the men’s U19 bouldering national title at the 2025 USA Climbing Youth National Championships, held June 26 through July 2 at the Portland Rock Gym.

With the victory, Perullo earned a spot on the U.S. Youth National Team and an invitation to the Sport Climbing Youth World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, July 27 to Aug. 3

Five athletes from the Bend Endurance Academy’s Performance Climbing Team competed at the youth nationals, which brought together the nation’s top youth climbers for a full week of competition across three climbing disciplines: lead, bouldering, and speed.

The Youth National Championships are the highest level of youth climbing competition in the United States, according to a news release. Athletes qualified through a multi-phase process that included local qualifying events, regional championships and then divisional championships, with only the top 50 athletes per age category and discipline advancing to nationals.

Over the course of seven days, climbers competed in qualification, semifinal, and final rounds. Lead and bouldering included flash-style and redpoint formats in isolation rounds, while speed followed a timed qualification and head-to-head elimination format. A total of 24 national champions were crowned across the three disciplines and age categories.

A longtime Bend Endurance Academy athlete, Perullo also placed fourth in the men’s U19 lead discipline, demonstrating elite-level consistency across multiple formats.

Perullo’s national title marks the fourth Youth Bouldering National Championship win for Bend Endurance Academy since 2019.

Perullo has been part of the Bend Endurance Academy’s climbing team since he was in the youngest competitive age category.

“I have spent the last 8 to 10 years of my life trying to become a national champion,” Perullo said. “I couldn’t be happier. Thank you to my parents, coaches, friends and family who have supported me.”

In total, five Bend Endurance Academy (BEA) athletes earned eight national starts and represented the team across all three climbing disciplines.

Vance Stanfield (male U19) and Soren Hasselblad (male U17) finished top 20 in the nation in lead and bouldering.

Ryker Long (male U15) and Soren Long (male U15) competed in speed.

The Youth National Championships provide a preview of the future of the sport, with many Olympic and World Cup athletes emerging from this level of competition, according to the news release. Top finishers are invited to join the U.S. Youth National Team and represent the United States on the international stage.

The Bend Endurance Academy is a nonprofit that offers youth programs in climbing, mountain biking, and Nordic skiing.