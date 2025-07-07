Bend Elks’ winning streak ends with three-straight losses to Corvallis Knights Published 12:58 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The six-game winning streak that the Bend Elks had going into a three-game series against the Corvallis Knights ended with a 0-3 thud over the weekend.

The Elks lost three games at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, falling 6-3 on Friday, 9-0 on Saturday, then ended the series with a 5-2 loss on Sunday. The offensive lineup that had averaged 11 runs per game during the six-game winning streak last week was held to just five runs in three games against the Knights.

Four Elks players – pitcher Zach Kmatz, catcher Ryan Vandenbrink, outfielder Cannon Reeder and infielder Dawson Santana – all played this past spring for Oregon State and returned to the field where they had won a Regional and Super Regional round to advance to the College World Series with the Beavers.

Over the three games, Reeder, a 2022 Summit High grad, started in center field and finished with two hits, drove in two runs and stole two bases. Vandenbrink caught two games. Kmatz pitched four innings of relief over two games and struck out six batters while giving up three earned runs. Santana, who is transferring from Oregon State to San Diego State, finished with six hits in the series.

Pitcher Simon Lemke, a 2023 Mountain View graduate, pitched three innings for the Elks on Saturday. He gave up three earned runs while striking out one batter.

The Elks, having won six of their last 10 games, now have a 16-15 record overall and are 3-3 in the second half of the season.

The Elks return to Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium for a three-game series against the WCL’s expansion team, the Marion Berries, who are based in Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to stormy weather conditions that ended last Thursday’s game after seven innings and canceled the fireworks show, the Elks announced that they are working with the Bend Park & Recreation District to reschedule the fireworks show. No date has yet been approved for the rescheduled show.