Oregon Adaptive Sports receives $60,000 to implement adaptive paddling program Published 12:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Oregon Adaptive Sports, a Bend-based nonprofit, has received $60,000 from Travel Oregon to expand the adaptive mountain biking program and introduce an adaptive paddling program for locals and visitors with disabilities.

Travel Oregon has awarded $6.2 million in grants to 65 projects across the state through their 2024-25 Competitive Grants Program, all aimed at making travel more accessible. The program was designed to increase access and inclusiveness for those who may have experienced barriers to visiting Oregon.

Oregon Adaptive Sports focuses on creating access to high-quality outdoor recreational activities for those with disabilities. In the summer months, the organization offers adaptive cycling, mountain biking and golf. In the snowy season, individuals can participate in adaptive snowboarding, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing and alpine skiing.

“In Central Oregon, access to the outdoors is such a critical aspect of the lifestyle, but some of the activities just have inherent barriers for individuals with disabilities,” Pat Addabbo, executive director of Oregon Adaptive Sports, said. “By funding programs like ours, it allows us to provide these experiences and keep the costs low, or at no cost.”

As part of the grant, the organization will be introducing a new adaptive paddling program. The program will include different types of watercrafts to accommodate a wide range of individuals and recurring community events at regional water spots, including the Cascade Lakes and potentially spots along the Deschutes River. Oregon Adaptive Sports also plans to offer guided paddling trips for groups and families with special needs.

The grant will also help the organization expand its popular adaptive mountain biking program. Private lessons, excursions and community rides with adaptive mountain biking gear will continue to be available with increased staffing support and a wider selection of equipment due to the financial resources provided by the grant.

“The adaptive mountain biking program is known as one of the best in the country,” Addabbo said. “The program is in high demand, and the two big things that really impact our capacity are, ‘do we have enough people to support it and enough gear to make it happen?’”

Travel Oregon utilizes 10 percent of its annual budget to fund the Competitive Grants Program. According to Allie Gardner, industry communications manager for Travel Oregon, the investment team works closely with grant applicants to help develop ideas and establish sustainable goals that reflect Travel Oregon’s goal to set Oregon as “the most welcoming state.”

“Travel can be very daunting for people that live with a disability,” Gardner said. “Our vision at Travel Oregon is to have the state be a welcoming destination for all.”

“I think it’s great that Travel Oregon and other tourism entities continue to invest in underrepresented populations,” Addabbo said. “Increasing their access to the great things that exist all throughout Oregon and investing in programs like ours, it certainly benefits our athletes, but it also has a ripple effect in benefitting so many other people.”