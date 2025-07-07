OSU-Cascades to sell its graduate and research center Published 1:53 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Planners at Oregon State University-Cascades are seeking to sell the Graduate & Research Center located on Columbia Street near the Old Mill District in Bend.

The plan to sell the building supports OSU-Cascades’ strategic goals to consolidate all operations onto the university campus on Chandler Avenue on Bend’s west side.

The 28,000-square-foot building was originally purchased in 2011 for $3.8 million with private, state and university funds. It will be listed for sale this week with Fratzke Commercial for $8.2 million.

The Graduate & Research Center hosts nearly 285 students a term and houses classrooms and other spaces for the master’s programs in teaching and counseling, an undergraduate computer science program, the Human and Ecosystem Resiliency and Sustainability Lab, the Laboratory for the American Conversation, the Central Oregon Innovation Hub, an early childhood learning center and other campus groups. The space also holds offices for 30 faculty members, researchers and staff.

Following the sale of the building, employees and academic operations will be moved to the nearby campus.

“The consolidation will allow students to have easier access to resources and faculty,” said Christine Coffin, director of communications and content strategy at OSU-Cascades. “It will increase engagement between everyone across campus.”

Coffin said the move will likely have a “minimal impact” on students and faculty.

“The move will take place during a break, depending on the time of the sale… either in the summer, spring break or over the holidays,” Coffin said. “Our priority is to remain focused on teaching and learning.”

As OSU-Cascades plans its departure, questions remain about what might come next for the prominent building. Brian Fratzke, president of Fratzke Commercial, said its location and zoning could make it an attractive option for a range of future developments.

The building is currently zoned as mixed-use riverfront, which includes industrial, commercial and residential uses.

“It’s a pretty comprehensive zone,” Fratzke said. “The facility has massive electrical service that can be utilized for things like biotech, pharmaceutical businesses, clinical medical surgery or even manufacturing.”

Fratzke said the building has multiple features that make it especially attractive to potential buyers. The location’s proximity to the Old Mill District and U.S. Highway 97, the underground parking garage and its prominent signs are all important features, according to Fratzke.

The ability for a quick move-in is also an attractive selling point, Fratzke said. “It can take about three years to build a building in Bend, so this is perfect for someone who has a more immediate need and says, ‘I need to open in 12 months, as opposed to 36.’”

Fratzke said ideally the property would be sold in six to 12 months as OSU-Cascades is prepared to vacate, yet this timeline could potentially be longer.

“It would be nice to see something happen in the next six to 12 months, but I can’t control that,” Fratzke said. “If I knew when it’ll sell, I’d buy the lottery ticket numbers.”

OSU-Cascades will reinvest the proceeds from the sale back into the campus. Projects that were not granted funding during the recent legislative session could potentially be funded by the sale of the building, Coffin said.

The next building planned at OSU-Cascades is the campus health and recreation center, for which OSU-Cascades has asked the state for more than $40 million. The funding was not granted this legislative session.