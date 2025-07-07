Redmond nonprofit Healing Reins to expand services Published 8:31 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services, located near SW Redmond, has added services to meet the needs of the community (courtesy of Healing Reins)

Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services is set to expand its clinical services program.

The expansion allows the organization to increase its mental health and adaptive horsemanship programs. The construction on two new clinic rooms and a therapy gym began June 5.

With a mission centered around healing with horses, participants can work with the animals in a variety of ways.

The nonprofit’s services include working with individuals to ride, groom and work with the horses. Healing Reins also offers equine-assisted mental health therapy, as well as occupational and physical therapy, all while working with a mental health professional and incorporating equine interactions.

The service expansion is in response to the growing community need for the demand for pediatric physical and occupational therapy in Central Oregon. Darrion Cotroneo, the organization’s director of development, said they are ready for construction to finish and the new facilities to be ready for use.

This will include options like after-school programs for working families. Executive Director Polly Cohen felt that this was the right time to do the project with construction costs lower and community needs growing.

“This is a bold step toward a healthier future for Central Oregon,” Cohen said.

To learn more, visit www.healingreins.org.